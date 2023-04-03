Wiesbaden Entertainment Center radio spot

Wiesbaden Entertainment Center and Wiesbaden Family and Morale Welfare Recreation offers bowling, food, and drinks in one convenient location on base. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, DE, March 10, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)
|03.10.2023
|04.04.2023 08:54
|Recording
|73399
|2304/DOD_109553977.mp3
|00:00:30
|Pfc. Zack Stine
|2023
|Spoken
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|0
|0
|0
