    Wiesbaden Entertainment Center radio spot

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.10.2023

    Audio by Pfc. Zack Stine 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Wiesbaden Entertainment Center and Wiesbaden Family and Morale Welfare Recreation offers bowling, food, and drinks in one convenient location on base. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, DE, March 10, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 08:54
    Category: Recording
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden Entertainment Center radio spot, by PFC Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation
    StrongerTogether

