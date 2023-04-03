Wiesbaden Library hosts a wood crafts Maker Space event for community members, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, April 16, 2023. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, April 3, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 05:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|73392
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109553871.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Pfc. Deziree Keay
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Library hosts Maker Space radio spot, by PFC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT