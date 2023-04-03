Installation Management Command Europe hosts the 2023 Tournament of Plays awards show for military community theaters in Europe, Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, April 29, 2023. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, April 3, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)
This work, IMCOM Europe hosts the 2023 Tournament of Plays Awards Show radio spot, by PFC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
