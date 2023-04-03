Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM Europe hosts the 2023 Tournament of Plays Awards Show radio spot

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.03.2023

    Audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Installation Management Command Europe hosts the 2023 Tournament of Plays awards show for military community theaters in Europe, Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, April 29, 2023. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, April 3, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 05:52
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 73391
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109553870.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Pfc. Deziree Keay
    Year 2023
    Genre Spoken
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    Installation Management Command - Europe
    StrongerTogether

