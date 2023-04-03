Mysteries and Conspiracies Hour

This scoped segment of the radio show Kanto Kickstart discusses mysteries and conspiracies as well as command information. The Kanto Kickstart airs on 810 AM radio Monday through Friday from 6 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the Tokyo and Kanagawa area.