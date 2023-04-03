THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 11

On Episode 11, we speak with two members of the Sushi Rollers, Yokosuka's own roller derby team. Join us as members "Petty Rican Princess" and "Whacky Vengeance" tell us about the rules and history of roller derby, how the team formed in Yokosuka, and the inclusive community of roller derby.
03.21.2023
04.03.2023
Newscasts
00:23:38
2023
News
YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
