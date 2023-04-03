Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 11

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.21.2023

    Audio by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    On Episode 11, we speak with two members of the Sushi Rollers, Yokosuka's own roller derby team. Join us as members "Petty Rican Princess" and "Whacky Vengeance" tell us about the rules and history of roller derby, how the team formed in Yokosuka, and the inclusive community of roller derby.

    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep. 11, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    japan
    navy
    roller derby
    CFAY
    yokosuka
    sushi rollers

