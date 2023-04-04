On this Pacific Pulse: Nimitz Carrier Strike Group conducts maritime exercise in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations; USS Milius (DDG 69) asserts navigational rights and freedoms near the Paracel Islands; and F-35 Lightning IIs from the 355th Fighter Squadron arrive in Kadena Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 20:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73382
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109553244.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 4, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
