    Axon - The Diplomatic Mission of Professional Military Education – Ep6

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Why does the United States military education system offer class seats to international students? Prof Stase Wells, Assistant Professor of Communication at Marine Corps University, shares insights from teaching nearly 100 international military officer students and their families each year.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 12:32
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
