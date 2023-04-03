Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 3Apr23

CMDCM Lateef Compton and DJ Cali discuss life after the military, Ramadan, Easter, and their hometown UCONN Huskies and SDSU Aztecs going head to head in the NCAA finals. They also compete in some 'Beat the Fleet'. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)