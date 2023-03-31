Fleet & Family Support Center Bahrain Classes

Thirty-second spot highlighting classes offered by the NSA Bahrain Fleet and Family Support Center to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shayla D. Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 03:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73366
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109549308.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
