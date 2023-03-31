Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet & Family Support Center Bahrain Classes

    Fleet & Family Support Center Bahrain Classes

    BAHRAIN

    03.29.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Shayla Hamilton 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting classes offered by the NSA Bahrain Fleet and Family Support Center to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shayla D. Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 03:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73366
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109549308.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet & Family Support Center Bahrain Classes, by PO1 Shayla Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    afn bahrain
    ffsc bahrain

