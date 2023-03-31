Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    April is Month of the Military Child! On this week's Marne Report podcast we chat with our friends from Child and Youth Services to learn about why the month is so special and what fun events they have planned. Take a listen now wherever you get your podcasts and don't forget to check out the Kids Fest event happening on Fort Stewart today!

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 07:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:07:45
    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Month of the Military Child
    CYS
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

