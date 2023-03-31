The Marne Report

April is Month of the Military Child! On this week's Marne Report podcast we chat with our friends from Child and Youth Services to learn about why the month is so special and what fun events they have planned. Take a listen now wherever you get your podcasts and don't forget to check out the Kids Fest event happening on Fort Stewart today!