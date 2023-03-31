April is Month of the Military Child! On this week's Marne Report podcast we chat with our friends from Child and Youth Services to learn about why the month is so special and what fun events they have planned. Take a listen now wherever you get your podcasts and don't forget to check out the Kids Fest event happening on Fort Stewart today!
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 07:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73364
|Filename:
|2304/DOD_109548451.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:45
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT