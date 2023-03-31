Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, the command sergeant major of America's First Corps discuss asking for advice, communicating effectively, and that it's okay to have fun, with Retired 12th Sgt. Maj. of the Army Jack L. Tilley during the fifth episode of Connect First.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 17:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73362
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109547486.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Connect First - Ep. 5 with SMA Jack L Tilley, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
