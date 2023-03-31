Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connect First - Ep. 5 with SMA Jack L Tilley

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, the command sergeant major of America's First Corps discuss asking for advice, communicating effectively, and that it's okay to have fun, with Retired 12th Sgt. Maj. of the Army Jack L. Tilley during the fifth episode of Connect First.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 17:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:42:34
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connect First - Ep. 5 with SMA Jack L Tilley, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    I Corps
    SMA
    Tilley
    Carns
    Connect First

