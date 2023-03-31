Connect First - Ep. 5 with SMA Jack L Tilley

Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, the command sergeant major of America's First Corps discuss asking for advice, communicating effectively, and that it's okay to have fun, with Retired 12th Sgt. Maj. of the Army Jack L. Tilley during the fifth episode of Connect First.