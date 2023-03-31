Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Seagull - Ep 022 - April 2023

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This month’s show features a roundtable discussion with a clip from our BRAND NEW podcast here at the 102nd. The Zen Denizens! a podcast that brings you the best of wellness, mental health, and happy living. The show is dedicated to helping you live your best life by exploring vast and sometimes challenging topics that promote positivity and wellbeing. Brought to you by the members of the 102nd Intelligence Wing Zen Den! We hear a clip from our other podcast, Chevrons, where we spend some time with some of our own wing Airmen who recently completed the Massachusetts National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition - you won’t want to miss that! Also included in this month’s command message, 102nd Medical Group commander, Colonel Bob Driscoll shares 6 key areas of advice from his 38 years of service.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 13:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:41:17
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 022 - April 2023, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

