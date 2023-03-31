The Seagull - Ep 022 - April 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This month’s show features a roundtable discussion with a clip from our BRAND NEW podcast here at the 102nd. The Zen Denizens! a podcast that brings you the best of wellness, mental health, and happy living. The show is dedicated to helping you live your best life by exploring vast and sometimes challenging topics that promote positivity and wellbeing. Brought to you by the members of the 102nd Intelligence Wing Zen Den! We hear a clip from our other podcast, Chevrons, where we spend some time with some of our own wing Airmen who recently completed the Massachusetts National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition - you won’t want to miss that! Also included in this month’s command message, 102nd Medical Group commander, Colonel Bob Driscoll shares 6 key areas of advice from his 38 years of service.