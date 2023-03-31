Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Balance: Mentorship with Airman 1st Class Charles Casner

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down with Airman 1st Class Charles Casner, who is assigned to the 111th ATKW Public Affairs office here, to discuss discuss mentorship and everything from the Palace Chase program, to attending college as a Drill Status Guardsmen. Mentorship is a topic the podcast will be exploring in 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 14:39
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:20:52
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    TAGS

    Resilience
    111th Attack Wing
    Tony Repic
    The Balance Podcast
    Charles Casner

