The Balance: Mentorship with Airman 1st Class Charles Casner

U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down with Airman 1st Class Charles Casner, who is assigned to the 111th ATKW Public Affairs office here, to discuss discuss mentorship and everything from the Palace Chase program, to attending college as a Drill Status Guardsmen. Mentorship is a topic the podcast will be exploring in 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)