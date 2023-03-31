Marine Band Offstage: Episode 2 - "Sousa Marches with Colonel Fettig"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73355" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Marine Band saxophonist Staff Sgt. Connor Mikula speaks with Marine Band Director Colonel Jason K. Fettig about The Complete Marches of John Philip Sousa, the first comprehensive collection of Sousa's marches produced by "The President's Own" since the 1970s. The seven volumes span Sousa's entire march-writing career, from 1873-1932, and offer free resources for 129 marches. Modern recordings, historical information (courtesy of Paul E. Bierley, author of The Works of John Philip Sousa), as well as full-band scores and sheet music for marches that are in the public domain, are all available for public use as a result of this multi-year project. The volumes are available for free download exclusively on the Marine Band website.