    Marine Band Offstage: Episode 2 - "Sousa Marches with Colonel Fettig"

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Audio by Gunnery Sgt. Rachel Ghadiali 

    "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band

    In this episode, Marine Band saxophonist Staff Sgt. Connor Mikula speaks with Marine Band Director Colonel Jason K. Fettig about The Complete Marches of John Philip Sousa, the first comprehensive collection of Sousa's marches produced by "The President's Own" since the 1970s. The seven volumes span Sousa's entire march-writing career, from 1873-1932, and offer free resources for 129 marches. Modern recordings, historical information (courtesy of Paul E. Bierley, author of The Works of John Philip Sousa), as well as full-band scores and sheet music for marches that are in the public domain, are all available for public use as a result of this multi-year project. The volumes are available for free download exclusively on the Marine Band website.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:24
    Length: 00:38:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    march
    marine band
    sousa
    marches

