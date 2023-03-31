On this month's episode, we talk with Lt. Cmdr. Jack Georges, an instructor of DINFOS' intermediate/advanced public affairs courses, the Joint Intermediate Public Affairs Course, and the Joint Contingency Public Affairs Course. We discuss the ins and outs of these courses and how Joint Publication 3-04 has affected how these courses are taught.
dinfos.dma.mil/about/DINFOS-Hall-of-Fame/
http://dinfos.dma.mil/.../DINFOS-Course.../DINFOS_JIPAC/
https://www.dinfos.dma.mil/.../DINFOS.../DINFOS_JCPAC_PACS/
pavilion.dinfos.edu/
Mr. River Johnson's phone number - 443-864-9212
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 11:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73354
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109546340.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:49
|Composer
|David Murphy
|Conductor
|David Murphy
|Location:
|ODENTON, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DINFOS Live - Episode 23 - Intermediate/Advanced PA Courses, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT