    DINFOS Live - Episode 23 - Intermediate/Advanced PA Courses

    ODENTON, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Media Activity     

    On this month's episode, we talk with Lt. Cmdr. Jack Georges, an instructor of DINFOS' intermediate/advanced public affairs courses, the Joint Intermediate Public Affairs Course, and the Joint Contingency Public Affairs Course. We discuss the ins and outs of these courses and how Joint Publication 3-04 has affected how these courses are taught.

    dinfos.dma.mil/about/DINFOS-Hall-of-Fame/
    http://dinfos.dma.mil/.../DINFOS-Course.../DINFOS_JIPAC/
    https://www.dinfos.dma.mil/.../DINFOS.../DINFOS_JCPAC_PACS/
    pavilion.dinfos.edu/

    Mr. River Johnson's phone number - 443-864-9212

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 11:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73354
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109546340.mp3
    Length: 00:30:49
    Composer David Murphy
    Conductor David Murphy
    Location: ODENTON, MD, US 
    Live
    DINFOS
    PA
    JIPAC
    JCPAC

