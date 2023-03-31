DINFOS Live - Episode 23 - Intermediate/Advanced PA Courses

On this month's episode, we talk with Lt. Cmdr. Jack Georges, an instructor of DINFOS' intermediate/advanced public affairs courses, the Joint Intermediate Public Affairs Course, and the Joint Contingency Public Affairs Course. We discuss the ins and outs of these courses and how Joint Publication 3-04 has affected how these courses are taught.



Mr. River Johnson's phone number - 443-864-9212