    Chevrons - Ep 021 - Being All That You Can Be

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    We speak to Tech Sgt. Aaron Hero and Staff Sgt. Michael Leavitt, two recent participants from the Massachusetts National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition – a three-day event where Soldiers and Airmen are pitted against one another to see who is the most competent and effective in basic military tasks. A physically and mentally taxing event that pushes service members to their limits and challenges them to be the best they can be. Also joining the conversation is Tech. Sgt. David Manzo, a prior years’ competitor who helped prepare these Airmen for “battle”.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 07:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:40:34
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 021 - Being All That You Can Be, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    challenge
    leadership
    competition
    joint operations
    airmanship
    followership

