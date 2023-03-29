Chevrons - Ep 021 - Being All That You Can Be

We speak to Tech Sgt. Aaron Hero and Staff Sgt. Michael Leavitt, two recent participants from the Massachusetts National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition – a three-day event where Soldiers and Airmen are pitted against one another to see who is the most competent and effective in basic military tasks. A physically and mentally taxing event that pushes service members to their limits and challenges them to be the best they can be. Also joining the conversation is Tech. Sgt. David Manzo, a prior years’ competitor who helped prepare these Airmen for “battle”.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 07:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73329
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109545745.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
