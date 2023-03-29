Chevrons - Ep 021 - Being All That You Can Be

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73329" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

We speak to Tech Sgt. Aaron Hero and Staff Sgt. Michael Leavitt, two recent participants from the Massachusetts National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition – a three-day event where Soldiers and Airmen are pitted against one another to see who is the most competent and effective in basic military tasks. A physically and mentally taxing event that pushes service members to their limits and challenges them to be the best they can be. Also joining the conversation is Tech. Sgt. David Manzo, a prior years’ competitor who helped prepare these Airmen for “battle”.