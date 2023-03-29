AFN Incirlik Newscast - Body Composition Program

The new Body Composition Assessment began April 1, 2023. Air Force personnel will officially be required to take the assessment within their birth month, meaning that the Body Composition Assessment is a separate test from the Physical Fitness Assessment. The Air Force Body Composition Program defines the waist as the midpoint between the lowest rib and the top of the hip bone, which is normally the narrowest portion of the abdomen. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)