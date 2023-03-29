Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Newscast - Body Composition Program

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.30.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    The new Body Composition Assessment began April 1, 2023. Air Force personnel will officially be required to take the assessment within their birth month, meaning that the Body Composition Assessment is a separate test from the Physical Fitness Assessment. The Air Force Body Composition Program defines the waist as the midpoint between the lowest rib and the top of the hip bone, which is normally the narrowest portion of the abdomen. (Defense Media Agency newscast by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    This work, AFN Incirlik Newscast - Body Composition Program, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

