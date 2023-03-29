Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella Bloom Spot

    ITALY

    03.31.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Collier 

    AFN Sigonella

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier promotes the upcoming "Building Leader on Opportunities & Leadership" event hosted by U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 05:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: IT
    Bloom
    Spot
    AFN Sigonella
    US Naval Hospital Sigonella
    Building Leaders on Opportunities & Mentorship

