Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier promotes the upcoming "Building Leader on Opportunities & Leadership" event hosted by U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 05:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73325
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109545648.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella Bloom Spot, by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT