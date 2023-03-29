230331-N-FP334-0001
Captain Jean Fisak, Commanding Officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, informs the Sigonella community about the upcoming switch to MHS Genesis and how they can stay informed about the upcoming switch. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Collier)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 04:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73320
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109545604.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS Genesis Spot, by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
