A 30 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertising the USO's Read with a Superhero event.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 02:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73317
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109545466.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Superhero Reading Spot, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT