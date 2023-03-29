TFNewscast 31MAR2023

The US Navy has launched USNS Cody (T-EPF-14), capable of transporting 600 tons of personnel and cargo up to 1200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots. Each EPF vessel is equipped with a flight deck to support nighttime aircraft launch and recovery operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 00:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
