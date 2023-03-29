Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFNewscast 31MAR2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.30.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    The US Navy has launched USNS Cody (T-EPF-14), capable of transporting 600 tons of personnel and cargo up to 1200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots. Each EPF vessel is equipped with a flight deck to support nighttime aircraft launch and recovery operations.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 00:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73315
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109545115.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    AFN Sasebo
    Eagle Radio News
    USNS Cody

