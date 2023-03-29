It was revealed on Mar. 28, 2023, that Cyclone-class Patrol Coastal ships USS Monsoon (PC 4) and USS Chinook (PC 9) will be transferred to the Philippine Navy. The Ships were the last two in the U.S. Navy, with both ships serving for almost three decades in littoral patrol operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 00:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73314
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109545113.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNewscast 29MAR2023, by PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT