TFNewscast 29MAR2023

It was revealed on Mar. 28, 2023, that Cyclone-class Patrol Coastal ships USS Monsoon (PC 4) and USS Chinook (PC 9) will be transferred to the Philippine Navy. The Ships were the last two in the U.S. Navy, with both ships serving for almost three decades in littoral patrol operations.