    TFNewscast 23MAR2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, is hosting a Cherry blossom photo contest from Mar. 20, 2023 to Apr. 7, 2023. Submissions are to be submitted to the CFAS Facebook page as a message.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 00:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    This work, TFNewscast 23MAR2023, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Photography
    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    Cherry Blossoms

