    TFNewscast 22MAR2023

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.22.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander Submarine Group SEVEN/CTF 54/CTF 74, met with sailors from the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN-758) in Perth, Australia, during its port visit to the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Sterling, Mar. 13 through Mar. 16, 2023. While visiting, Seif was the senior US Navy representative for multiple distinguished visitors of Asheville.

    This work, TFNewscast 22MAR2023, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

