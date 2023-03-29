TFNewscast 22MAR2023

Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander Submarine Group SEVEN/CTF 54/CTF 74, met with sailors from the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN-758) in Perth, Australia, during its port visit to the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Sterling, Mar. 13 through Mar. 16, 2023. While visiting, Seif was the senior US Navy representative for multiple distinguished visitors of Asheville.