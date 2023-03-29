TFNewscast 20MAR2023

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD-4) hosts US Army War College international fellows from 38 countries during a visit to San Diego. The visit was an opportunity for the international fellows and the ship's leadership to discuss strategic leadership and highlight the ship's expeditionary mission.