    Roll Call - Episode #54

    Roll Call - Episode #54

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Brad Kahrhoff, 126th Logistic Readiness Squadron commander, is our guest this week to talk to us about the mission of the LRS and how he feels about ketchup on the corn dogs. Also, find out what is happening this week around the Wing.


    126th Military Family Readiness News Letter:
    126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil

    126th Air Refueling Wing
    linktr.ee/126arw

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 18:25
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 73305
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109544680.mp3
    Length: 00:39:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #54, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    Podcast
    LRS
    National Guard

