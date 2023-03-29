Roll Call - Episode #54

Lt. Col. Brad Kahrhoff, 126th Logistic Readiness Squadron commander, is our guest this week to talk to us about the mission of the LRS and how he feels about ketchup on the corn dogs. Also, find out what is happening this week around the Wing.





