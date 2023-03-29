A radio spot instructing Guantanamo Bay base residents on how to obtain a Captain's License on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 14:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73302
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109544046.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Guantanamo Bay Captain's License Spot, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT