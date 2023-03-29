Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child: Operation Megaphone Spot

    Month of the Military Child: Operation Megaphone Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    03.30.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Fiori 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A spot advertising the Operation Megaphone lock-in event put on by Guantanamo Bay Child and Youth Programs for the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Kyle Fiori)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 14:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73301
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109544044.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child: Operation Megaphone Spot, by PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    NAS Guantanamo Bay
    CYP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT