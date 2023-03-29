In our 4th episode, we visit with Dr. Bradley Podliska about his recently published book, "Fire Alarm: The Investigation of the U.S. House Select Committee on Benghazi. Dr. Podliska, a professor at Air University's Air Command and Staff College, served as committee staff for the investigation of the 2012 terrorist attack on USG facilities in Benghazi, Libya in which four Americans, including the ambassador, were murdered.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 13:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73300
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109543898.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:30
|Year
|2011
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aether: The Podcast - Episode 4, Dr. Bradley Podliska, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
United States Department of Defense (DOD)
LEAVE A COMMENT