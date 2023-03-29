Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aether: The Podcast - Episode 4, Dr. Bradley Podliska

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In our 4th episode, we visit with Dr. Bradley Podliska about his recently published book, "Fire Alarm: The Investigation of the U.S. House Select Committee on Benghazi. Dr. Podliska, a professor at Air University's Air Command and Staff College, served as committee staff for the investigation of the 2012 terrorist attack on USG facilities in Benghazi, Libya in which four Americans, including the ambassador, were murdered.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aether: The Podcast - Episode 4, Dr. Bradley Podliska, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

