Aether: The Podcast - Episode 4, Dr. Bradley Podliska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73300" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In our 4th episode, we visit with Dr. Bradley Podliska about his recently published book, "Fire Alarm: The Investigation of the U.S. House Select Committee on Benghazi. Dr. Podliska, a professor at Air University's Air Command and Staff College, served as committee staff for the investigation of the 2012 terrorist attack on USG facilities in Benghazi, Libya in which four Americans, including the ambassador, were murdered.