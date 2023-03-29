Radio spot advertising the Child and Youth Programs sunrise walk for the month of the military child on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 13:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73298
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109543677.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CYP Sunrise Walk, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
