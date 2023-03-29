Naval Station Guantanamo Bay held its second annual spring track meet for the residents. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 13:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73294
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109543572.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: MWR Spring Track Meet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT