    Spangdahlem's Give Parent A Break

    RP, GERMANY

    03.30.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 Second Radio Spot for Spangdahlem's Give Parent a Break event.

    Script: Listen up Mamas and Papas, the next Give Parents a Break is happening April 15th, this one’s giving you a late night, *SFX Ooh's and Aah's* 6:30pm up until 10:30pm. If this is your first time, you need a referral and then you gotta sign up! so take a break from your little monster.. I Mean Angel or Angels and register before its too late! So Reach out to the MFRC at DSN 452-9354 or stop by in person, bldg. 307 for more information!

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 08:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem's Give Parent A Break, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

