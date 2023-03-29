30 Second Radio Spot for Spangdahlem's Give Parent a Break event.
Script: Listen up Mamas and Papas, the next Give Parents a Break is happening April 15th, this one’s giving you a late night, *SFX Ooh's and Aah's* 6:30pm up until 10:30pm. If this is your first time, you need a referral and then you gotta sign up! so take a break from your little monster.. I Mean Angel or Angels and register before its too late! So Reach out to the MFRC at DSN 452-9354 or stop by in person, bldg. 307 for more information!
This work, Spangdahlem's Give Parent A Break, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
