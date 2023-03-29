The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 18: Game On!

In this episode, we discuss gamification within education. Gaming is now at everyone’s fingertips, especially with mobile devices, so the question is- what are video games doing well? We will discuss three specific elements used in video game design: scaffolded learning, immediate feedback, and engagement. These three elements combine to make a more dynamic and student centric classroom.