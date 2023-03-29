In this episode, we discuss gamification within education. Gaming is now at everyone’s fingertips, especially with mobile devices, so the question is- what are video games doing well? We will discuss three specific elements used in video game design: scaffolded learning, immediate feedback, and engagement. These three elements combine to make a more dynamic and student centric classroom.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 07:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73290
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109542954.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:22
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 18: Game On!, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT