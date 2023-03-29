Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 18: Game On!

    The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 18: Game On!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    In this episode, we discuss gamification within education. Gaming is now at everyone’s fingertips, especially with mobile devices, so the question is- what are video games doing well? We will discuss three specific elements used in video game design: scaffolded learning, immediate feedback, and engagement. These three elements combine to make a more dynamic and student centric classroom.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 07:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73290
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109542954.mp3
    Length: 00:09:22
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 18: Game On!, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT