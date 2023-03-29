AFN Incirlik Radio Spot SAPR

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joslyn Gray, 39th Air Base Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, recorded an audiogram during her visit to American Forces Network Incirlik, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 22, 2023. Restricted Reporting allows sexual assault victims to confidentially disclose the assault to specified individuals and receive medical treatment, emergency care, counseling and assignment of a SARC and SAPR VA, without triggering an investigation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)