Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik Radio Spot SAPR

    AFN Incirlik Radio Spot SAPR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    03.22.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joslyn Gray, 39th Air Base Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, recorded an audiogram during her visit to American Forces Network Incirlik, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 22, 2023. Restricted Reporting allows sexual assault victims to confidentially disclose the assault to specified individuals and receive medical treatment, emergency care, counseling and assignment of a SARC and SAPR VA, without triggering an investigation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 06:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73285
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109542768.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Composer Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Conductor Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Radio Spot SAPR, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    SARC
    Sexual Assault
    SAPR
    Radio spot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT