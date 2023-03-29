Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Radio News: John L. Hennessy Award

    1, TURKEY

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Patrick Guthrie, Sultan’s Inn Dining Facility manager, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 23, 2023. Guthrie highlighted the DFAC’s review for the John L. Hennessy Award from the Air Force Hennessy Travelers Association, which is awarded for outstanding foodservice throughout United States Air Force. Incirlik Air Base is a two-time winner from 2010 and 2012. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

