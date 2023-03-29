American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Patrick Guthrie, Sultan’s Inn Dining Facility manager, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 23, 2023. Guthrie highlighted the DFAC’s review for the John L. Hennessy Award from the Air Force Hennessy Travelers Association, which is awarded for outstanding foodservice throughout United States Air Force. Incirlik Air Base is a two-time winner from 2010 and 2012. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 06:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73284
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109542745.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Radio News: John L. Hennessy Award, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Incirlik
39th Air Base Wing
AFN Incirlik
LEAVE A COMMENT