AFN Incirlik Radio News: John L. Hennessy Award

American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Patrick Guthrie, Sultan’s Inn Dining Facility manager, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 23, 2023. Guthrie highlighted the DFAC’s review for the John L. Hennessy Award from the Air Force Hennessy Travelers Association, which is awarded for outstanding foodservice throughout United States Air Force. Incirlik Air Base is a two-time winner from 2010 and 2012. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)