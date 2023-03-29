Live interview with Cmdr. Elyse Braxton, Public Health Nurse at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain, discussing nutrition with emphasis on women's health. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 05:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|73282
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109542675.mp3
|Length:
|01:00:36
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wellness Wednesday with CDR Braxton 29Mar2023, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT