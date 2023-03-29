Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO 90s party

    RP, GERMANY

    03.29.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot for the USO for hosting a 90s party to celebrating month of the military child.

    Script:

    Oh yea, this song is making me act up, What you know about this son
    What move is that even called?
    Don’t tell me you don’t know what The Rodger rabbit is, mannnn, I know ya’ll generation is stuck on doing the p diddy…sometimes you got to take it back and bust a move.
    Dad!!!, its called the Griddy, and lucky for you The Brickhouse is celebrating month of the military child by hosting a 90s dance party on April 21st at 6pm, where you could even dress up in 90s attire.
    Oh you better believe I'm going, do you know where my Parachute pants are?
    Oh my Gosh!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 07:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73258
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109539943.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO 90s party, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dance
    Party
    USO
    90s
    AFN Spangdahlem

