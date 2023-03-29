USO 90s party

a 30 second spot for the USO for hosting a 90s party to celebrating month of the military child.
Script:
Oh yea, this song is making me act up, What you know about this son
What move is that even called?
Don’t tell me you don’t know what The Rodger rabbit is, mannnn, I know ya’ll generation is stuck on doing the p diddy…sometimes you got to take it back and bust a move.
Dad!!!, its called the Griddy, and lucky for you The Brickhouse is celebrating month of the military child by hosting a 90s dance party on April 21st at 6pm, where you could even dress up in 90s attire.
Oh you better believe I'm going, do you know where my Parachute pants are?
Oh my Gosh!
