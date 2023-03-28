To wrap up Women's History Month, we invited Col. Lipscomb, the 189th Airlift Wing Vice Commander and Chief Monk, the 189th Airlift Wing Command Chief, to talk about what they think women's history has meant for history and change and to hear their individual and unique stories.
Check out their stories and perspectives on positive change in the Air National Guard.
This work, AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep 5, by MSgt Jessica Roles
