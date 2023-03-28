Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep 5

    AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jessica Roles 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    To wrap up Women's History Month, we invited Col. Lipscomb, the 189th Airlift Wing Vice Commander and Chief Monk, the 189th Airlift Wing Command Chief, to talk about what they think women's history has meant for history and change and to hear their individual and unique stories.

    Check out their stories and perspectives on positive change in the Air National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 16:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73251
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109538215.mp3
    Length: 00:26:40
    Artist Jessica Roles
    Composer Jessica Roles
    Conductor Jessica Roles
    Album AR Minuteman Moment - S2 Ep5
    Track # 18
    Disc # 18
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR Minuteman Moment S2 Ep 5, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    women in the military
    Arkansas Air National Guard
    Women's History Month
    women's rights
    military podcast
    women as military leaders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT