Your Personnel File - Episode 19: Past Conflict Repatriation

Most Americans don’t know that more than 81,000 servicemen from World War II, Korea and Vietnam remain unaccounted for. On this episode, Greg Gardner and Michael Mee, members of HRC’s Past Conflict Repatriation Branch of the Casualty & Mortuary Affairs Operations Division (CMAOD) join host LTC Allie Scott to discuss the active efforts underway to find; recover; and identify those remains and then bring them home for burial. This is a unique episode filled with emotion as they share the experience of bringing closure for family members waiting decades to learn what happened to their loved ones.