Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File - Episode 19: Past Conflict Repatriation

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Audio by Bill Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Most Americans don’t know that more than 81,000 servicemen from World War II, Korea and Vietnam remain unaccounted for. On this episode, Greg Gardner and Michael Mee, members of HRC’s Past Conflict Repatriation Branch of the Casualty & Mortuary Affairs Operations Division (CMAOD) join host LTC Allie Scott to discuss the active efforts underway to find; recover; and identify those remains and then bring them home for burial. This is a unique episode filled with emotion as they share the experience of bringing closure for family members waiting decades to learn what happened to their loved ones.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 13:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73246
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109537452.mp3
    Length: 00:32:59
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Personnel File - Episode 19: Past Conflict Repatriation, by Bill Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korea
    World War 2
    Vietnam
    WWII
    Army Casualty

