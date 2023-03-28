Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA Open House Radio Spot 15 sec/no music

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Audio by Alexander Goad and 2nd Lt. Emma McHenry

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    00:15 radio spot for Joint Base San Antonio's Open House located at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Apr. 22, 2023. This version has no music bed or any other copyrighted material.
    (U.S. Air Force audio by Alexander Zolton Goad)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 09:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA Open House Radio Spot 15 sec/no music, by Alexander Goad and 2nd Lt. Emma McHenry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

