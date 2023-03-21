Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - 39th Comptroller Squadron - Emergency Leave - SrA Laurence Magpiong

    1, TURKEY

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    Senior Airman Laurence Magpiong, 39th Comptroller Squadron, recorded a radio spot highlighting the squadron's assistance with emergency leave procedures at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The 39th CPTS recorded a series of radio spots touting the services their squadron provides to Airmen assigned at Incirlik. (Radio spot by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 06:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73217
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109533016.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - 39th Comptroller Squadron - Emergency Leave - SrA Laurence Magpiong, by MSgt Joe McFadden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    Emergency leave
    39th Comptroller Squadron

