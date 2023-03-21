Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - 39th Medical Group Mental Health - SSgt Thierry Crawley

    1, TURKEY

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Joe McFadden 

    AFN Incirlik

    Staff Sgt. Thierry Crawley, 39th Medical Operational Readiness Squadron, recorded a radio spot highlighting the Mental Health flight at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The 39th OMRS recorded a series of radio spots touting the services their squadron provides to Airmen assigned at Incirlik. (Radio spot by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Incirlik
    39th Medical Group

