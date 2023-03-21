Thirty-second spot highlighting the MWR Jellybean Contest, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 04:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|73208
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109532958.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR Jellybean Contest, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT