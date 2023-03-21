On this week's edition of The Marne Report Podcast, we honor Women's History Month with the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade as the 3rd DSB Public Affairs NCOIC, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull sits down for a chat with the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin to learn about her Army career and moving up through the ranks as a female. (Podcast by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 14:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73201
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109530308.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:58
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
