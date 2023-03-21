Axon - The Teaching Hot Wash: The Value of Reflective Practice - Ep5

From thinking in the shower to post-flight hot wash culture, we discuss reflections on teaching in military education with JW Womack, Ed.D., Assistant Professor of Leadership at Air War College and Instructor at Leader Development Course at Air University.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 08:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73191
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109529503.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:28
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
