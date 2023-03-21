Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Axon - The Teaching Hot Wash: The Value of Reflective Practice - Ep5

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    From thinking in the shower to post-flight hot wash culture, we discuss reflections on teaching in military education with JW Womack, Ed.D., Assistant Professor of Leadership at Air War College and Instructor at Leader Development Course at Air University.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 08:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73191
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109529503.mp3
    Length: 00:28:28
    Year 2023
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Communication
    Teaching
    Reflection
    Professional military education
    Leadership development
    Reflective practice

