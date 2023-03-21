On this Pacific Pulse: The 354th Fighter Wing successfully execute Arctic Gold 23-1 in Alaska; the MQ-4C Triton conclude its U.S. 7th Fleet deployment in Guam; and U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 525th Fighter Squadron integrate and train with counterparts in the Philippines.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 19:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 21, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
