    Roll Call - Episode #53

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    The 126 Operations Group spent time in Georgia enhancing their skills as multi-capable Airmen. 126th Public Affairs Specialist Ken Stephens sat down and talked to a few Airmen who participated in the Agile Combat Employment training.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 15:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73179
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109528430.mp3
    Length: 00:30:45
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Podcast
    ACE
    National Guard
    MCA
    126 Operations Group

