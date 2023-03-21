Fort Polk Podcast - Medal of Honor

This week, we're honoring and recognizing Medal of Honor recipients from the Army. The Medal of Honor is the highest military honor awarded by the United States government and given to those who fight courageously in combat. We are proud to be able to recognize these heroes here at Fort Polk and we thank them for their service and sacrifice. We can never fully thank them for all they have done, but it's our hope that by listening to their stories, we can gain a greater understanding of what it means to be a true hero.