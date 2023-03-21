Fort Polk Podcast - BOSS March 2023

Today, we're here to talk about the BOSS Program and its new president, SPC West. BOSS stands for Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, a program that provides invaluable support and resources to single soldiers in our army community. The BOSS program is committed to providing quality of life and recreational opportunities, while also offering educational and career development activities. SPC West is excited to lead BOSS and we can't wait to see the great work that BOSS does under his leadership!