Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Polk Podcast - BOSS March 2023

    Fort Polk Podcast - BOSS March 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Today, we're here to talk about the BOSS Program and its new president, SPC West. BOSS stands for Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, a program that provides invaluable support and resources to single soldiers in our army community. The BOSS program is committed to providing quality of life and recreational opportunities, while also offering educational and career development activities. SPC West is excited to lead BOSS and we can't wait to see the great work that BOSS does under his leadership!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 15:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73176
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109528246.mp3
    Length: 00:44:25
    Artist Jeff England
    Album SPC Kevin West
    Genre Blues
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Polk Podcast - BOSS March 2023, by Jeff England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BOSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT