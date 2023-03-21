Fort Polk Podcast - AER

Today, we're talking about the Army Emergency Relief Campaign (AER). AER was established in 1942 by the Secretary of War and the Army Chief of Staff to provide financial relief for Soldiers and their Families during times of emergency. AER provides a variety of services, including Emergency Travel Assistance and Personal Vehicle Expenses. The AER Campaign is an important part of the Army's mission to support its members in times of need and it isn’t about how much you give, it’s about how many of you give. Most Soldiers will never need AER, but we are all responsible for the ones that do.